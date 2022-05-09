Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Price Target to C$35.00

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:SJR) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$40.50 to C$35.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.32% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares lowered shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$40.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

TSE SJR.B traded down C$2.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$34.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,989,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,245. The stock has a market cap of C$17.42 billion and a PE ratio of 17.54. Shaw Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$33.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

