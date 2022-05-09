Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) to Buy

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 63.58% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on AxoGen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.17. 9,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.23. The stock has a market cap of $384.93 million, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.37. AxoGen has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94.

AxoGen ( NASDAQ:AXGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). AxoGen had a negative net margin of 24.98% and a negative return on equity of 25.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts forecast that AxoGen will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in AxoGen by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,486,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,682,000 after purchasing an additional 157,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AxoGen by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,009,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,195,000 after purchasing an additional 71,950 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in AxoGen by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,929,000 after purchasing an additional 374,221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in AxoGen by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,542,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,455,000 after purchasing an additional 534,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in AxoGen by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,048,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 76,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

