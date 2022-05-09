Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target Increased to C$93.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.29.

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down $4.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.86. The stock had a trading volume of 261,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,001. The company has a market capitalization of $68.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.58. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $29.53 and a one year high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.54. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 232.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 330.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

