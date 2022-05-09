Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$93.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target upped by equities researchers at CSFB from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$57.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$77.27.

TSE CNQ traded down C$5.06 on Monday, hitting C$76.98. 1,966,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,035,594. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$78.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$65.28. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$37.82 and a 12 month high of C$88.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$89.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.11 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.83 billion. Analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.6500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.90, for a total transaction of C$25,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,853,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$137,003,136.10. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.22, for a total transaction of C$733,570.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,548,253.18. Insiders sold a total of 79,615 shares of company stock valued at $6,250,593 in the last ninety days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

