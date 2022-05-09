Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Raised to C$93.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$93.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CNQ. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. CSFB lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.41.

CNQ stock opened at C$82.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$78.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$65.28. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$37.82 and a one year high of C$88.18. The stock has a market cap of C$95.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of C$2.11 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.83 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.6500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 340 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.90, for a total transaction of C$25,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,853,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$137,003,136.10. Also, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.90, for a total transaction of C$147,800.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,615 shares of company stock valued at $6,250,593.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

