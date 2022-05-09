Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.03.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$9.60 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of CGC opened at $5.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 8.31. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $26.96.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 15.71% and a negative net margin of 71.43%. The company had revenue of $111.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 9.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the third quarter valued at $29,000. 16.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

