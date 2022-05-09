Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.70.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COF. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,938,000 after buying an additional 274,233 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,891,000 after buying an additional 112,981 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,394,000 after buying an additional 1,105,809 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,151,000 after buying an additional 1,538,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,993,000 after buying an additional 91,855 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:COF opened at $127.04 on Monday. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $119.88 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The company has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.30 and a 200-day moving average of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.18. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 20.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

About Capital One Financial (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.