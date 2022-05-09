Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a report issued on Friday, May 6th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $14.07 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $13.95.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 23.12%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EOG. Mizuho upped their price target on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.70.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $132.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $132.35. The company has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.39.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 290.5% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 101,428 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $12,093,000 after acquiring an additional 45,721 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $24,275,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 16.7% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 37,419 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Finally, LifePro Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.9% during the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 6,130 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

