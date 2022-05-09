Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at HC Wainwright

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRDF. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of CRDF stock opened at $1.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $4.04. Cardiff Oncology has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $10.24. The company has a market cap of $57.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.04.

Cardiff Oncology ( NASDAQ:CRDF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 9,447.37% and a negative return on equity of 24.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 12.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,533,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,541,000 after purchasing an additional 382,214 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,532,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after buying an additional 144,500 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Corp raised its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,522,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,797,000 after acquiring an additional 178,750 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 5.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 700,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 61,889 shares in the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops medicine treatment for cancer patients in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor for anti-cancer therapeutics; CY140, an inhibitor of PLK1, PLK2, and PLK3 that is in phase 1/2 studies in solid tumors and leukemias; metastatic colorectal cancer that is in clinical trials; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

