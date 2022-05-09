Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.78 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) to post sales of $44.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.00 billion and the highest is $45.36 billion. Cardinal Health posted sales of $42.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year sales of $177.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $176.90 billion to $177.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $185.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $183.91 billion to $187.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAH. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.10.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $58.27 on Monday. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $64.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.97 and a 200-day moving average of $53.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 29.88%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 264.8% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 108,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 79,010 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 51.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 59,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 20,188 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Cardinal Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 37,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Cardinal Health by 14.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 115,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after buying an additional 14,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Cardinal Health by 14.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

