Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Sells $603,892.80 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 17,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $603,892.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 358,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,046,608. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CDLX traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.30. 46,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,064. Cardlytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.46 and a twelve month high of $134.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.70 and a 200 day moving average of $62.28. The stock has a market cap of $965.45 million, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 2.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.36. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,186,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,774,000 after purchasing an additional 36,875 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 1,246,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,403,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,056,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,071,000 after purchasing an additional 138,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cardlytics by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 934,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,446,000 after acquiring an additional 181,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDLX. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Cardlytics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

