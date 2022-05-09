Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Sells $603,892.80 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 17,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $603,892.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 358,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,046,608. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:CDLX traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.30. 46,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,064. Cardlytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.46 and a twelve month high of $134.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.70 and a 200 day moving average of $62.28. The stock has a market cap of $965.45 million, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 2.47.
Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.36. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDLX. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Cardlytics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.
About Cardlytics (Get Rating)
Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.
