CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) vs. SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Head to Head Review

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) and SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CareCloud and SeaChange International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareCloud $139.60 million 0.42 $2.84 million ($0.79) -4.94 SeaChange International $27.31 million 1.68 -$7.43 million ($0.17) -5.47

CareCloud has higher revenue and earnings than SeaChange International. SeaChange International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CareCloud, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CareCloud and SeaChange International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareCloud 2.03% 2.86% 2.01% SeaChange International -27.21% -13.76% -10.65%

Volatility & Risk

CareCloud has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeaChange International has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.3% of CareCloud shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of SeaChange International shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.9% of CareCloud shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of SeaChange International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CareCloud and SeaChange International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareCloud 0 0 3 0 3.00 SeaChange International 0 1 0 0 2.00

CareCloud currently has a consensus price target of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 293.16%. Given CareCloud’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CareCloud is more favorable than SeaChange International.

Summary

CareCloud beats SeaChange International on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CareCloud Company Profile (Get Rating)

CareCloud, Inc. brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Services and solutions include revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management (PXM). CareCloud is headquartered in Somerset, NJ.

SeaChange International Company Profile (Get Rating)

SeaChange International, Inc. provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices. It also provides an advertising platform to maximize advertising revenue across multiscreen, broadcast, on-demand, and OTT viewing. In addition, the company offers client application, a multiscreen user experience product that empower service providers and content owners to optimize live and on-demand video consumption on multiscreen and OTT services. Further, it provides professional, and maintenance and technical support services, as well as managed services. The company sells and markets its products and services through a direct sales process, as well as to systems integrators and value-added resellers. It serves cable system operators, telecommunications companies, and satellite operators, as well as broadcasters and other content providers. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

