Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) PT Raised to $300.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CSL. Loop Capital increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.86.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $262.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.89. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $178.73 and a 52-week high of $275.13.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 10.49%. Analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,063,290,000 after acquiring an additional 55,963 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $663,945,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,010,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $200,783,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 915,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $227,232,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $192,783,000 after buying an additional 18,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.