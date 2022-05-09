CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.50 Billion

Equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) will post $9.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CarMax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.79 billion and the highest is $10.10 billion. CarMax reported sales of $7.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year sales of $33.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.47 billion to $35.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $34.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.18 billion to $35.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.64.

KMX stock opened at $94.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.52. CarMax has a 52 week low of $85.36 and a 52 week high of $155.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

