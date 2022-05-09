CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Receives $130.64 Average Target Price from Analysts

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.64.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMX. Bank of America downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $94.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. CarMax has a 1 year low of $85.36 and a 1 year high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.52.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in CarMax by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in CarMax by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

