Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.49.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCL. Argus lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

NYSE:CCL opened at $15.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average is $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.02.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 34.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 248,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 63,645 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 84,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at about $1,719,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

