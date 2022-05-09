Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Receives C$17.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Cascades from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC cut their price target on Cascades from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Cascades to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Cascades from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

TSE CAS opened at C$12.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 7.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Cascades has a 1-year low of C$11.77 and a 1-year high of C$16.45.

Cascades ( TSE:CAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$982.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cascades will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

