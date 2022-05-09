Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

NYSE CTLT opened at $98.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.97. Catalent has a 12 month low of $86.34 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Catalent will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,430,000 after buying an additional 169,608 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

