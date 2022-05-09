Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.88.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.
NYSE CTLT opened at $98.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.97. Catalent has a 12 month low of $86.34 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,430,000 after buying an additional 169,608 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
