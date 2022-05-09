Cedar Fair, L.P. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Cedar Fair in a report issued on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.30. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.28 million. Cedar Fair’s revenue was up 920.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.95) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cedar Fair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

NYSE:FUN opened at $51.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -107.64 and a beta of 1.85. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $39.15 and a 52 week high of $62.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 15.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,169,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,784,000 after buying an additional 708,027 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,975,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,940,000 after acquiring an additional 295,613 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 234.1% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,678,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,362 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 28.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,081,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,160,000 after acquiring an additional 241,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 101.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,061,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,214,000 after acquiring an additional 534,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

