Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Senior Officer Acquires C$149,369.40 in Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$24.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$149,369.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,085,193.59.

Karamjit Singh Sandhar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

On Friday, May 6th, Karamjit Singh Sandhar sold 59,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.28, for a total value of C$1,550,520.00.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded down C$2.06 during trading on Monday, reaching C$24.22. 6,695,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,512,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.60. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$8.89 and a 1-year high of C$26.37. The company has a market cap of C$48.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.48.

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 3.3299998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 10.96%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVE. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price target on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.03.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.