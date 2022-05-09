Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar Sells 59,000 Shares

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar sold 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.28, for a total transaction of C$1,550,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$987,891.48.

Karamjit Singh Sandhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Karamjit Singh Sandhar purchased 6,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$24.89 per share, with a total value of C$149,369.40.

TSE CVE traded down C$2.06 on Monday, reaching C$24.22. 6,695,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,512,489. The company has a market cap of C$48.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.74. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$8.89 and a 12 month high of C$26.37.

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 3.3299998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.96%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVE. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.03.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

