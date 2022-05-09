Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$32.00

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CVE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.73.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

CVE traded down $1.74 on Monday, reaching $18.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,768,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,952,369. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average is $14.61. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.47. The stock has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the third quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 239.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 250.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy (Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.