Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at CSFB

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective increased by analysts at CSFB from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CVE. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 target price on Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.03.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy stock traded down C$1.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$24.35. 6,544,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,512,489. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$8.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.74.

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.89 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 3.3299998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$19.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$495,005.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 282,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,600,842.97. Also, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$24.89 per share, with a total value of C$149,369.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 43,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,085,193.59.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.