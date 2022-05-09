Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$32.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$26.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.26% from the stock’s current price.

CVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James set a C$27.00 target price on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.33.

TSE CVE traded down C$1.90 on Monday, hitting C$24.38. 7,343,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,528,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.28. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$8.89 and a 52-week high of C$26.37.

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.89 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 3.3299998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar sold 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.28, for a total value of C$1,550,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$987,891.48. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$19.80 per share, with a total value of C$495,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,868 shares in the company, valued at C$5,600,842.97.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

