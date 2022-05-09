Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.15 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) will report sales of $35.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Centene’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $36.06 billion. Centene reported sales of $31.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full-year sales of $140.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $137.18 billion to $141.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $141.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $138.14 billion to $144.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Centene.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.61.

In other Centene news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 6,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.94 per share, with a total value of $507,493.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 29.4% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 41,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 14,961 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,693,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Centene by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Centene by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $84.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Centene has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $89.92. The company has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.92 and its 200 day moving average is $80.47.

Centene Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centene (CNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.