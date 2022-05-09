Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.61.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $647,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,353 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,309.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 6,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.94 per share, with a total value of $507,493.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Centene by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC opened at $84.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.47. Centene has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $89.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.48 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Centene will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

