Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) PT Lowered to C$15.00

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.75 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.90.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE CG traded down C$0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$10.54. 265,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,612. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$8.21 and a 52 week high of C$13.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The company has a market cap of C$3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30.

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$316.57 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 1.1180437 EPS for the current year.

About Centerra Gold (Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.