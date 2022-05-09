Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.10- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CENT traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.94. 2,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,737. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.09. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $61.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 2,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $84,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 6,221 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth about $591,000. Institutional investors own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

