Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.10- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.26. 12,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.85. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $55.82. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

