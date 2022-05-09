Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Mizuho

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $100.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.75% from the stock’s previous close.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

NYSE CDAY opened at $54.89 on Monday. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $52.79 and a 1-year high of $130.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.48 and a 200-day moving average of $85.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.80 and a beta of 1.51.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Ceridian HCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $309,256.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 6,861 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $428,743.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,452 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 45,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

