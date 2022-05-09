Cerillion Plc (LON:CER) Announces GBX 2.60 Dividend

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:CER opened at GBX 726.50 ($9.08) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.83. The company has a market capitalization of £214.21 million and a P/E ratio of 35.25. Cerillion has a 12 month low of GBX 580 ($7.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 930 ($11.62). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 748.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 800.80.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.87) target price on shares of Cerillion in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end CRM and billing solution for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a cloud billing SaaS application for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.

