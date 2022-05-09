Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.48-$0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $350.00 million-$360.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.92 million.

CERT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Certara from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Certara from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Get Certara alerts:

CERT traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.15. 7,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,908. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.52. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.38, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.55. Certara has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.88 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Certara will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $2,188,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,844,766. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Certara by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Certara by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Certara by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Certara by 1,297.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Certara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile (Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.