C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Director James H. Hudson III Sells 2,200 Shares

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) Director James H. Hudson III sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $112,222.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,093.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
C&F Financial stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857. The stock has a market cap of $182.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.44. C&F Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $43.52 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.02%.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C&F Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
About C&F Financial (Get Rating)
C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on C&F Financial (CFFI)
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.