C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Director James H. Hudson III Sells 2,200 Shares

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) Director James H. Hudson III sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $112,222.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,093.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

C&F Financial stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857. The stock has a market cap of $182.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.44. C&F Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $43.52 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 428.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 1,636.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 304.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C&F Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in C&F Financial by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C&F Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

