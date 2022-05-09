CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Scotiabank cut shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.84.

NYSE:CF traded down $8.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,233,718. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $113.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.48 and a 200-day moving average of $78.44.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.21. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $383,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $489,811.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,333,463 shares of company stock worth $107,631,042. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

