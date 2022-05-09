Chardan Capital Cuts Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Price Target to $7.00

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Chardan Capital from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 280.43% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Axcella Health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axcella Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

Shares of Axcella Health stock opened at $1.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.55. Axcella Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average of $2.28.

Axcella Health ( NASDAQ:AXLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Axcella Health will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Axcella Health news, Director David R. Epstein purchased 26,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Des Produits Nestle S. Societe purchased 3,141,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,999.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,230,366 shares of company stock worth $6,169,999. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXLA. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Axcella Health by 579.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 79,049 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. Its lead product candidates include AXA1665, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy recurrence; and AXA1125 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for Long COVID therapy for patients.

