Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $962.90 million and the highest is $1.03 billion. Charles River Laboratories International posted sales of $914.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full year sales of $4.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Charles River Laboratories International.
Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $913.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.64 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share.
In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total transaction of $5,033,250.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth $32,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of CRL stock opened at $241.96 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $230.62 and a 1 year high of $460.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $274.64 and its 200-day moving average is $328.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).
