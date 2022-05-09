Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.85 Per Share

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Charles River Laboratories International in a research report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.86. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.77 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CRL. UBS Group dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.88.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $241.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $230.62 and a 52 week high of $460.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $274.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $913.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total value of $5,033,250.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,932,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

