Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Major Shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio Sells 48,334 Shares

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 48,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $501,223.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,466,081 shares in the company, valued at $25,573,259.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:CMPI remained flat at $$10.38 during midday trading on Monday. 122,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,681. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.88. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of -4.84.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CMPI Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naïve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

