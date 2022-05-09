Chemours (NYSE:CC) PT Raised to $46.00 at Barclays

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

Get Chemours alerts:

NYSE CC opened at $40.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.88. Chemours has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 76.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chemours will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chemours news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 14,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $581,495.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,502.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Newman sold 197,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $7,929,815.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,347 shares in the company, valued at $7,092,676.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,775 shares of company stock valued at $8,804,315 over the last three months. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter worth $84,199,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chemours by 315.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,287,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,755,000 after buying an additional 1,736,888 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 313.7% in the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 891,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,896,000 after acquiring an additional 675,741 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chemours by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,912,000 after acquiring an additional 592,395 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chemours by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,350,000 after acquiring an additional 588,765 shares during the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemours Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.