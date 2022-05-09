Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is $0.80. Choice Hotels International posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full-year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Choice Hotels International.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.85 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 160.24% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

NYSE CHH opened at $130.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $110.94 and a 52 week high of $157.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 18.45%.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $3,185,715.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $101,242.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,248 shares of company stock worth $3,331,979 over the last three months. 21.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Choice Hotels International (CHH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.