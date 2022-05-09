Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Price Target Raised to C$5.00

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHRRF. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.85 to C$4.30 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Chorus Aviation stock remained flat at $$2.93 on Monday. Chorus Aviation has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $4.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average is $3.05.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

