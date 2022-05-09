Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) PT Lowered to C$5.75 at Scotiabank

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CHRRF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.85 to C$4.30 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

OTCMKTS CHRRF remained flat at $$2.93 during trading on Monday. Chorus Aviation has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $4.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.05.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

