Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) PT Raised to C$6.00

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CHRRF. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.85 to C$4.30 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Monday.

OTCMKTS CHRRF remained flat at $$2.93 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.05. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

