Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.30 to C$4.65 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective (up previously from C$5.50) on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chorus Aviation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.69.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Chorus Aviation stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$3.65. 485,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,613. Chorus Aviation has a 12-month low of C$3.18 and a 12-month high of C$5.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.75, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$648.43 million and a P/E ratio of -30.42.

Chorus Aviation ( TSE:CHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$346.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$280.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Chorus Aviation will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.