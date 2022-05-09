Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Given New C$5.75 Price Target at Scotiabank

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 57.53% from the company’s current price.
CHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.30 to C$4.65 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 target price (up previously from C$5.50) on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.69.
Chorus Aviation stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$3.65. 485,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.75, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$648.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.42. Chorus Aviation has a 52-week low of C$3.18 and a 52-week high of C$5.22.
About Chorus Aviation (Get Rating)
Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.
Featured Stories
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.