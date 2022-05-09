Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Given New C$5.75 Price Target at Scotiabank

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 57.53% from the company’s current price.

CHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.30 to C$4.65 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 target price (up previously from C$5.50) on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.69.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Chorus Aviation stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$3.65. 485,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.75, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$648.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.42. Chorus Aviation has a 52-week low of C$3.18 and a 52-week high of C$5.22.

Chorus Aviation ( TSE:CHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$346.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$280.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chorus Aviation will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

About Chorus Aviation (Get Rating)

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.