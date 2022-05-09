Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Upgraded by National Bankshares to “Outperform”

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$5.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$4.65. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 target price (up previously from C$5.50) on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.69.

Shares of TSE CHR traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$3.65. 485,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,613. The company has a market capitalization of C$648.43 million and a P/E ratio of -30.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.75. Chorus Aviation has a 52-week low of C$3.18 and a 52-week high of C$5.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.87.

Chorus Aviation ( TSE:CHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$346.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$280.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

