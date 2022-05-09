Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.40.

CHUY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Chuy’s by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 6.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 27.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $24.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.53. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.81.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

