CIBC Lowers Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target to C$28.50

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at CIBC from C$31.50 to C$28.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “hold” rating and set a C$27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.22.

Shares of D.UN stock traded down C$1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$22.42. The stock had a trading volume of 102,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,883. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.25. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$21.21 and a 52-week high of C$30.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 6.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.15.

In related news, Director Michael Cooper bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$28.67 per share, with a total value of C$860,073.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,760,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$365,817,773.34.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

