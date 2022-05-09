CICC Research Begins Coverage on Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)

CICC Research started coverage on shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price objective on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.50.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $169.70 on Monday. Salesforce has a one year low of $165.58 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $168.06 billion, a PE ratio of 113.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.62.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total value of $4,071,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.64, for a total value of $505,172.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,735 shares of company stock worth $27,947,640. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter valued at $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $101,097,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its stake in Salesforce by 719.0% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,113,000 after purchasing an additional 178,392 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Salesforce by 2.9% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

