Cigna (NYSE:CI) Lifted to “Outperform” at Cowen

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $329.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $242.00. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.27% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.63.

CI stock opened at $266.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $84.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.05. Cigna has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $272.81.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cigna will post 22.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $12,166,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,952,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $61,291.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,836 shares of company stock valued at $23,795,261 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cigna by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,909,697,000 after buying an additional 786,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Cigna by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,440,396,000 after buying an additional 162,686 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Cigna by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,332,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,468,529,000 after buying an additional 141,901 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,458,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,007,000 after purchasing an additional 63,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,969,000 after purchasing an additional 41,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

